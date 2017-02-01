BRIEF-HCI group real estate unit acquires Pineda Landings shopping center

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hci Group Inc

* HCI Group real estate division acquires 100 percent ownership of newly-built Melbourne, Florida shopping center

* HCI Group - Acquired full ownership of Pineda Landings shopping center, located in Melbourne, Florida, by purchasing its co-developer's 10 percent interest

* HCI Group Inc says purchase of co-developer's interest was preceded by a series of transactions

* HCI Group - As a result of transactions, Greenleaf expects to contribute about $3.6 million of pre-tax income to HCI's results of operations for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016