BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q4 earnings per share $1.22

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $1.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 homes closed 2,117 units versus 1,919 units

* Meritage Homes Corp says home closing revenue increased to $876.1 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $761.4 million for Q4 of 2015

* Meritage homes corp says home closing gross margin of 17.9 percent in Q4 of 2016 was highest quarterly margin in 2016

* Q4 homes orders 1,493 units versus 1,568 units

* Sees new home deliveries of approximately 7,500-7,900 for full year and total closing revenue of $3.1-3.3 billion

* Says expect that to translate to slightly lower year-over-year order volume for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: