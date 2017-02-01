FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Meritor Q1 adjusted EPS $0.25 from continuing operations
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Meritor Q1 adjusted EPS $0.25 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor reports first-quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales fell 14 percent to $699 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Company's guidance for fiscal year 2017 is unchanged from prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $723.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

