BRIEF-Meritor Q1 adjusted EPS $0.25 from continuing operations

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor reports first-quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales fell 14 percent to $699 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Company's guidance for fiscal year 2017 is unchanged from prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $723.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: