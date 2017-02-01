FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silver Bear provides mangazeisky silver project and management update
February 1, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Silver Bear provides mangazeisky silver project and management update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Silver Bear Resources Inc

* Silver bear provides mangazeisky silver project and management update

* Silver bear resources inc - Aterra and Inflection have agreed in principle to increase previously provided project facilities by a further US$15 million

* Silver bear resources - Aterra, Inflection have agreed in principle to extend maturity dates of outstanding convertible notes from March 31 to Dec 31

* Derk Hartman, Chief Financial Officer now intends to leave company

* Silver bear resources inc - silver bear will reschedule commissioning of Mangazeisky project by several months to a new commissioning date mid-2017

* Silver bear resources inc- Hartman has agreed to remain with company in his current role until june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

