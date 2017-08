BRIEF-CALIAN REPORTS Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $0.45 PER SHARE

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd

* CALIAN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* COMPANY REPORTED REVENUES FOR QUARTER OF $68.7 MILLION, A 6% INCREASE FROM $64.5 MILLION REPORTED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* EXPECT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF $270 MILLION TO $290 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT $0.45 PER SHARE

* EXPECT FOR FISCAL 2017 NET PROFIT IN RANGE OF $1.70 TO $2.00 PER SHARE

* BACKLOG AT DEC 31, 2016 WAS $446 MILLION WITH TERMS EXTENDED TO FISCAL 2021, COMPARES TO $488 MILLION REPORTED AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

* DURING FISCAL 2017, "MANAGEMENT EXPECTS ORGANIC REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN MOST OR ALL OF ITS SERVICE LINES"

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.92, REVENUE VIEW C$284.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: