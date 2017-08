Feb 1 (Reuters) - Parker-hannifin Corp :

* PARKER ACQUIRES HELAC CORPORATION

* PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP- TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* PARKER-HANNIFIN - ACQUIRED CO WILL BECOME BUSINESS UNIT OF PARKER'S CYLINDER DIVISION WITHIN HYDRAULICS GROUP

* ACQUIRED CO'S SALES WILL BE REPORTED IN PARKER'S DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT