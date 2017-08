Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty announces new $2.25 billion revolving credit facility

* Kimco Realty Corp - New facility is scheduled to mature on March 17, 2021

* Kimco Realty Corp - In addition, facility includes a $500 million sub-limit which provides company opportunity to borrow in alternative currencies