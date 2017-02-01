FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conmed Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Conmed Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp

* Conmed Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $204.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $204 million

* Expects 2017 constant currency sales growth in range of 1% to 3%

* Conmed Corp -Company forecasts adjusted diluted net earnings per share in range of $1.85 to $1.95 in 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $784.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

