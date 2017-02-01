BRIEF-Amdocs Ltd Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.90

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd :

* Amdocs limited reports record quarterly revenue of $955m

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90

* Amdocs ltd- board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend at new increased rate of $0.22 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.66 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 6.5 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $940 million to $980 million

* Q1 revenue $955 million versus i/b/e/s view $954.8 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $954.7 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 1.5 percent

* Amdocs Ltd - expects that revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 will be approximately $940-$980 million

* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 revenue growth of 2.5-6.5 pct year-over-year on a constant currency basis, raised from previous expectation of 2.0-6.0 pct

* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 2.5-8.5 pct year-over-year

* Amdocs Ltd sees 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 4.5-8.5 pct year-over-year

* Q2 revenue view $960.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $954.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S