FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Brooks Automation Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.25
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Brooks Automation Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc :

* Brooks Automation reports results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017 ended December 31, 2016

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $160 million versus I/B/E/S view $160 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $165 million to $170 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brooks Automation Inc says non-gaap gross margin was 36.3 pct in Q1, down 0.4 points from prior quarter

* Brooks Automation says bookings for bssg in q1 totaled $122.8 million, compared to $140.1 million in q4

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $158.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brooks Automation says blss booked a total of $64.2 million of new contract value, compared to $32.0 million in q4

* Brooks Automation - Q2 revenue is expected to be in range of $165 million to $170 million and non-gaap eps is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.27

* Brooks Automation says gaap diluted earnings per share for Q2 is expected to be in range of $0.18 to $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $160.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $640.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.