BRIEF-Qorvo Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.35

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Qorvo Inc :

* Qorvo reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.90

* Q3 revenue $826.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $821.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.62

* Sees Q4 revenue in range of $610 million to $650 million

* Sees Q4 gross margin of approximately 46 pct

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.35

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $719.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S