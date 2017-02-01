FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hologic Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.52
February 1, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hologic Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc :

* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Qtrly revenue of $734.4 million increased 5.6 pct, or 6.3 pct in constant currency terms

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $734.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $724.2 million

* Constant currency guidance assumes that foreign exchange rates are same in fiscal 2017 as in fiscal 2016

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.79 billion to $2.82 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.73 to $2.77

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $2.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $1.94

* Hologic Inc- "we forecast that divestiture of blood screening business will accelerate both our top- and bottom-line growth rates"

* Sees Q2 revenue $675 million to $685 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.85 to $1.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

