7 months ago
BRIEF-Axcelis Q4 EPS $0.13
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Axcelis Q4 EPS $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Axcelis Technologies Inc :

* Axcelis Technologies Inc -Q1 operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $7.5-9.0 million with earnings per share of $0.20-0.24

* Axcelis announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $69.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $80 million

* Axcelis Technologies Inc -gross margin in Q1 is expected to be around 39 pct

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $77.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

