7 months ago
BRIEF-Rogers Sugar: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc

* Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results

* Rogers Sugar Inc - Volume for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was 168,376 metric tonnes compared to 156,926 metric tonnes in comparable quarter of last year

* Rogers Sugar Inc - On balance, with new contracted volume and our existing core business, we expect to continue to see growth over balance of year

* Rogers Sugar - Expect YOY volume increase of about 15,000 metric tonnes versus previously disclosed volume improvement of about 25,000 metric tonnes

* Rogers Sugar Inc - "Looking forward, we anticipate strong Q1 volume to be tempered somewhat by recent competitive pressure in liquid segment"

* Rogers Sugar Inc qtrly net earnings per share basic $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

