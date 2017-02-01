BRIEF-Seacoast Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* Seacoast achieves ambitious 2016 earnings goal and establishes guidance for 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 to $1.28

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida- net interest income for quarter totaled $37.4 million, an $8.3 million, or 29 pct, increase from Q4 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: