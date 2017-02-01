FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Seacoast Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Seacoast Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* Seacoast achieves ambitious 2016 earnings goal and establishes guidance for 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 to $1.28

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida- net interest income for quarter totaled $37.4 million, an $8.3 million, or 29 pct, increase from Q4 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.