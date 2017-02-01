FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q4 operating EPS $0.48
February 1, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Q4 operating EPS $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd

* Allied World reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 loss per share $0.47

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allied World Assurance Company Holdings - Net catastrophe losses of $49.9 million during quarter primarily due to hurricane Matthew, New Zealand earthquake

* Does not anticipate repurchasing common stock pending completion of Fairfax transaction

* Allied World Assurance Company Holdings - Dividend scheduled for march 2017 will be canceled in conjunction with announced transaction with Fairfax

* Qtrly gross premiums written were $671.7 million, a 6.2% increase compared to $632.4 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

