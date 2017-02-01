FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Power Integrations Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Power Integrations Inc

* Power Integrations reports fourth-quarter financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenues grew 16 percent year-over-year to $101.1 million

* Power Integrations - Q1 revenues (as calculated under new revenue-recognition standard) to be flat plus or minus three percent compared to recast Q4 revenues

* Power Integrations Inc - For Q1 2017 revenues are expected to be flat plus or minus 3 percent compared to recast fourth-quarter revenues of $102.4 million

* Sees Q1 GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 47.9 percent and 48.4 percent

* Power Integrations Inc - Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 49 percent and 49.5 percent in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

