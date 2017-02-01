FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-CSG Systems International Q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CSG Systems International Q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - CSG Systems International Inc

* CSG Systems International reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 revenue fell 1 percent to $195.2 million

* CSG Systems International Inc sees FY 2017 revenues $760 - $785 million

* CSG Systems International Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP EPS $2.33 - $2.49

* CSG Systems International Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP EPS $1.85 - $2.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

