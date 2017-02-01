FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Symantec reports Q3 fiscal year 2017 results
February 1, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Symantec reports Q3 fiscal year 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp

* Symantec Corp - Increasing financial outlook for fiscal year 2017

* Symantec reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Symantec Corp - Sees Q4 GAAP revenue $1,039 - $1,059 million

* Symantec Corp - Sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue $1,070 - $1,090 million

* Symantec Corp - Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 - $0.29

* Symantec Corp - Qtrly non-GAAP revenue $1,088 million versus $909 million

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $$0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Symantec Corp sees Q4 GAAP loss per share of $0.02 - $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

