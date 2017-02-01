BRIEF-Xl Group announces Q4 and full year 2016 results

Feb 1 (Reuters) - XL Group Ltd -

* P&C combined ratio of 94.8% for quarter compared to 92.3% in prior year quarter

* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly natural catastrophe pre-tax losses net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums in quarter of $246.1 million compared to $107.8 million

* Qtrly net premiums earned $2.46 billion versus $2.39 billion