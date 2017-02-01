FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exar Corp Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.07
February 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Exar Corp Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exar Corp :

* Exar corporation announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 sales $27.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 net sales $27.7 million, plus or minus $0.5 million

* Sees Q4 gaap eps $0.00 to $0.03, sees Q4 non-gaap eps $0.07 to $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $29.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 gaap gross margin 50.0 pct to 52.0 pct, sees q4 non-gaap gross margin 53.0 pct to 55.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

