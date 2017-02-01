BRIEF-Extreme Networks reports Q2 loss per share $0.08

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc -

* Extreme Networks reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $148.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $151 million to $161 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $155.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says gaap gross margin is targeted between 53.4% and 54.5% and non-gaap gross margin is targeted between 55.5% and 56.5% for q3

* Sees Q3 gaap loss per share of $0.07 to $0.11

* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: