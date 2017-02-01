FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute Q1 loss per share $0.12
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute Q1 loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc :

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - uti now expects new student starts to be down in high-single digits for 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - expects revenue to be down in mid-single digits in fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $84.2 million versus $89.8 million

* Universal Technical - expects financial improvement plan implemented in sept 2016 to deliver more than $30 million in annualized cost savings in fiscal 2017

* Universal Technical Institute Inc - capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.5 million for year ending September 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.