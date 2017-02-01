FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15
February 1, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 6th and 7th bullet to say company reported, not expects 2016 adj. EPS of $0.87 and EPS of $0.34)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV :

* Qiagen NV qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Qiagen NV qtrly adjusted EPS $0.15

* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth

* Reports results for fourth quarter and full-year 2016

* Q4 sales $366.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $370.7 million

* Reports 2016 adjusted EPS $0.87

* Reports 2016 EPS $0.34

* Reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for adjusted EPS target before restructuring costs of $1.25-1.27 CER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

