February 1, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Symantec to offer $1.0 bln in senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp :

* Symantec to offer $1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes

* Symantec Corp - to offer $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Symantec - intends to use net proceeds , after deducting offering expenses, to fund about $2.3 billion aggregate purchase price of lifelock deal

* Symantec Corp- to use proceeds to finance approximately $2.3 billion aggregate purchase price of its proposed acquisition of lifelock, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

