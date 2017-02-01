BRIEF-Symantec to offer $1.0 bln in senior unsecured notes

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp :

* Symantec - intends to use net proceeds , after deducting offering expenses, to fund about $2.3 billion aggregate purchase price of lifelock deal

* Symantec Corp- to use proceeds to finance approximately $2.3 billion aggregate purchase price of its proposed acquisition of lifelock, inc