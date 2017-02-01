FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-John B Sanfilippo & Son reports Q2 EPS $1.13
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-John B Sanfilippo & Son reports Q2 EPS $1.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc -

* Second quarter EPS increased by 5.6% to a second quarter record $1.13 per share diluted; board of directors adopts annual dividend policy

* Q2 earnings per share $1.13

* Q2 sales $249.4 million versus $279 million

* Total value of inventories on hand at end of q2 decreased by $2.6 million, versus total value of inventories on hand at end of q2

* Expect that dividend paid under dividend policy in our q1 of fiscal year 2018 will be at least equal to $0.50 per share

* In quarter, decrease in total value of inventories on hand due to lower costs of finished goods due to lower acquisition costs for walnuts, almonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

