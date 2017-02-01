FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial Q4 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial Q4 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc

* Ameriprise financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.73

* Q4 earnings per share $2.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $3.1 billion

* Ameriprise Financial Inc says total retail client assets increased to a record $479 billion for Q4

* Ameriprise Financial Inc says wrap net inflows were $3.3 billion in quarter

* Ameriprise Financial Inc-At quarter end total assets under management and administration were $787 billion versus $777 billion at Q4 2015 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

