7 months ago
February 1, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-PDC Energy announces year-end 2016 proved reserves of nearly 341 MMBoe and full-year 2016 production increase of 44 pct to 22.2 MMBoe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy announces year-end 2016 proved reserves of approximately 341 mmboe and full-year 2016 production increase of 44% to 22.2 MMBoe

* PDC Energy Inc - Year-end 2016 proved reserves of 341.4 million barrels of oil equivalent

* PDC Energy Inc - Estimated 2016 production of 22.2 MMBoe, a 44% increase over 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

