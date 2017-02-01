BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports a $59 mln acquisition in the Eagle Ford

Feb 1 (Reuters) - EV Energy Partners Lp :

* EV Energy Partners Lp says acquisition was funded with $52.1 million of proceeds from 1031 'like-kind' exchange account

* EV Energy Partners Lp - as part of eagle ford acquisition, evep acquired a 5.8 percent working interest in 9,151 gross acres in Karnes county, TX

* EV Energy Partners Lp says acquisition was also funded by $6.6 million of borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility

* EV Energy Partners announces a $59 million acquisition in the eagle ford and a $52 million divestiture in the barnett shale