7 months ago
February 1, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities Q4 core FFO per share $2.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Avalonbay Communities Inc

* Avalonbay Communities, Inc. Announces 2016 operating results, 5.2 pct dividend increase and initial 2017 financial outlook

* Q4 FFO per share $2.09

* Q4 core FFO per share $2.12

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q1 projected ffo per share $2.09 - $2.15

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees Q1 projected core ffo per share $2.06 - $2.12

* Q4 FFO per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - declared a dividend for q1 of 2017 of $1.42 per share on company's common stock

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $8.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 projected ffo per share $8.59 - $8.99

* Avalonbay Communities Inc - sees 2017 projected core ffo per share $8.44 - $8.84

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

