FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Tetra Tech reports first quarter 2017 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tetra Tech reports first quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra Tech reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $669 million

* Q1 revenue view $472.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $450 million to $480 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra Tech Inc - quarter-end backlog of $2.47 billion was up 34 pct year over year

* Tetra Tech Inc- company has $190 million remaining under previously approved $200 million share repurchase program

* Tetra Tech- initial priorities established by new administration represent additional opportunities for tetra tech in all areas of u.s. Infrastructure

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $502.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.