FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Murphy USA Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Murphy USA Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Murphy USA Inc

* Murphy USA Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total retail gallons declined 0.7 pct to 1.07 billion gallons for the network in q4 2016

* Quarterly total revenues $3.06 billion versus $2.93 billion

* Murphy USA Inc quarterly volumes on an apsm basis declined 5.9 pct versus prior year quarter and quarterly retail fuel margins declined from 12.4 cpg to 10.6 cpg

* Q4 revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Murphy USA Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $250 million to $300 million

* Murphy USA Inc sees 2017 net income $140 million to $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.