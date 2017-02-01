FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and Q4 2016 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and Q4 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc

* Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; entering next phase of transformational journey as company delivers strong financial performance for 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.43 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.64 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois Inc - "looking ahead, we expect continued improvement in our top-line and bottom-line results"

* Owens-Illinois Inc - in Q4, company incurred restructuring and impairment charges of $110 million

* Owens-Illinois Inc- expects earnings from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings, for full year 2017 to be in range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share

* Owens-Illinois sees cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be about $730 million and adjusted free cash flow to be about $365 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.