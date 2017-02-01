FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-MAA Q4 core FFO per share $1.50
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MAA Q4 core FFO per share $1.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc :

* Maa reports fourth quarter and year end results

* Sees Q1 2017 FFO per share $1.33 to $1.43

* Q4 core FFO per share $1.50

* Q4 FFO per share $1.13

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - maa expects total recurring capital expenditures for full-year will be approximately $68.0 million to $72.0 million

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc says expects ffo for q1 of 2017 to be in range of $1.33 to $1.43 per share

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc sees ffo per share is expected to be in range of $5.72 to $5.92 per share for 2017

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - sees 2017 affo of $5.12 to $5.32 per share

* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - maa expects total recurring capital expenditures for full-year will be approximately $68.0 million to $72.0 million

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.