7 months ago
BRIEF-Cabot Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cabot Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp :

* Cabot corp reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Qtrly net sales $611 million versus $603 million

* Cabot Corp - in Q2 "we will see reversal of some of inventory benefits we experienced in q1"

* Cabot Corp says anticipate solid volume comparisons to continue into second fiscal quarter

* Cabot- "demand in our performance chemicals end markets remains robust, however, margins are likely to be impacted with rising oil prices" for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

