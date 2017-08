Feb 1 (Reuters) - AGNC Investment Corp -

* Announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of Dec 31, net book value per common share was $21.17, a decrease of 7.6%, from September 30, 2016