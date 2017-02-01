FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners
February 1, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - DragonWave Inc -

* DragonWave presents cost reduction plan to financing partners

* Says updated plan reduces operating costs by 30%, to achieve cash flow break even at anticipated revenue and margin levels

* Says reductions are focused on discontinued legacy products, streamlining G&A expenses, and deemphasizing lower margin regions

* Says plan has been presented to DragonWave's key lenders with goal of increased financing flexibility to execute plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

