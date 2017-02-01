FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces forbearance agreement in respect of Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facilities
February 1, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces forbearance agreement in respect of Dundee Energy Ltd partnership credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dundee Energy Ltd -

* Announces forbearance agreement in respect of Dundee Energy Limited partnership credit facilities

* Lenders have agreed to forbear from exercising their enforcement rights and remedies in respect of credit facilities until May 15, 2017

* Forbearance agreement also provides an operating facility of $58 million and maturity date for credit facilities shall be May 15, 2017

* Agreement also requires Dundee Energy Limited partnership to take certain actions with respect to previously announced strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

