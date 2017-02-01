FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kennametal reports Q2 EPS $0.09
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kennametal reports Q2 EPS $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc -

* Kennametal announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 sales $488 million versus I/B/E/S view $488.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.50

* Qtrly reported results included restructuring and related charges of $0.13 per share and a discrete tax charge of $0.02 per share

* Restructuring programs are currently expected to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $145-$160 million

* Sees fy free operating cash flow to be in range of $90 to $110 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

