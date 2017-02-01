BRIEF-Western Potash Corp announces corporate restructuring

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Western Potash Corp -

* Announces corporate restructuring

* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company

* Western potash board has approved arrangement agreement

* Western resources will acquire all common shares of co on basis of 0.2 of western resources share for each 1 Western Potash common share

* Western Resources will acquire shares of co on basis of 0.2 of Western Resources common share for each Western Potash share