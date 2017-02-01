FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Western Potash Corp announces corporate restructuring
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Western Potash Corp announces corporate restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Western Potash Corp -

* Announces corporate restructuring

* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company

* Western potash board has approved arrangement agreement

* Western resources will acquire all common shares of co on basis of 0.2 of western resources share for each 1 Western Potash common share

* Western Resources will acquire shares of co on basis of 0.2 of Western Resources common share for each Western Potash share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

