7 months ago
BRIEF-Luna Gold and JDL Gold announce merger to create a mining company
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Luna Gold and JDL Gold announce merger to create a mining company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Luna Gold Corp -

* Luna Gold and JDL Gold announce merger to create a multi-asset mining company and concurrent C$27 million (US$20 million) equity financing

* Exchange ratio represents consideration of approximately c$2.20 per Luna Gold share

* Combined company intends to change its name to Trek Mining Inc and expects to trade on TSX venture exchange under ticker symbol "TREK"

* JDL to buy shares of Luna Gold pursuant to a plan of arrangement in exchange for 1.105 JDL common shares for each Luna Gold common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

