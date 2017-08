BRIEF-KIRBY CORP Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp

* KIRBY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2016 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $435.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $408.3 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70 TO $2.20

* SEES Q1 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.55

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* KIRBY CORP SAYS EXPECTS 2017 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $165 TO $185 MILLION RANGE

* KIRBY CORP - "WE EXPECT IMPROVING FUNDAMENTALS IN LAND-BASED MARKET TO CONTINUE THROUGH YEAR"

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

