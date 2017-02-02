FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017

BRIEF-WDF awarded three contracts valued at $104 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp

* WDF awarded three contracts valued at $104 million

* Co's unit awarded one contract with New York city department of environmental protection (dep) valued at $15 million

* Tutor Perini Corp - Value of the contracts will be included as part of company's reported Q1 2017 backlog

* Tutor Perini says its specialty contracting unit recently been awarded two contracts for work at city university of New York collectively valued at about $89 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

