7 months ago
BRIEF-Triumph Group posts Q3 earnings per share $0.59
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Triumph Group posts Q3 earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph Group reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 sales $844.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $857.7 million

* Says adjusts fiscal 2017 cash use guidance to $190.0 million to $210.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed its fiscal year 2017 revenue outlook of $3.5 to $3.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.15 to $3.45

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

