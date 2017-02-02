FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sensata Technologies Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies Holding Nv :

* Sensata Technologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.70

* Q4 revenue $788.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $787.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.08 to $3.20

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $781 million to $805 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.15, revenue view $3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $816.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sensata Technologies Holding NV- for full year 2017, Sensata expects adjusted EBIT to be between $734 and $756 million

* Sensata Technologies Holding NV- company also anticipates integration expenses of $10 million in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

