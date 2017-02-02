BRIEF-Becton Dickinson Q1 earnings per share $2.58

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co :

* Becton dickinson and co says raising expected full fiscal year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share to $9.70 to $9.80

* Becton dickinson and co- company expects full fiscal year 2017 revenues to decrease 3.5 to 4.0 percent

* Becton dickinson and co-continues to estimate that revenues for full fiscal year 2017 will increase 4.5 to 5.0 percent on a comparable, currency-neutral basis

* Bd announces results for 2017 first fiscal quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $2.58

* Q1 revenue $2.922 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.86 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $7.90 to $8.00

* Becton Dickinson -including incrementally negative estimated impact from foreign currency, now expects 2017 adjusted EPS to be between $9.35 and $9.45

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.45, revenue view $12.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S