FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co :

* Edgewell Personal Care announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results and maintains fiscal year 2017 financial outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Q1 sales $485 million versus i/b/e/s view $496.8 million

* Edgewell personal care- excluding sales growth from bulldog acquisition, and negative impact from currency, organic net sales decreased 2.1% in quarter

* Edgewell personal care co - for fiscal 2017, company is maintaining its outlook for low single digit organic net sales growth

* Edgewell personal care co- for 2017, company is also maintaining its outlook for GAAP EPS in range of $3.60 - $3.80, and adjusted EPS in range of $3.80 - $4.00

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - reported net sales for 2017 are expected to be in range of flat to up 2%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.83, revenue view $2.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - company anticipates that fiscal 2017 free cash flow will exceed 100% of gaap net earnings

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - full-year estimate for restructuring related costs is now $20 to $25 million

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - full year incremental restructuring savings are expected to be approximately $20 to $25 million in fiscal 2017

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - sees additional $20 to $25 million in fiscal 2018 and 2019 combined for restructuring savings

* Edgewell Personal Care Co - zero-based spend initiative anticipated to drive $10 to $15 million in savings in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.