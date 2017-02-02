BRIEF-Colfax Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp :

* Colfax reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 sales $930 million versus I/B/E/S view $952.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colfax Corp - "market conditions have not fully recovered as we enter 2017"

* Colfax Corp - "well positioned to deliver incremental $50 million of structural cost savings included in our 2017 forecast"

* Colfax Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: