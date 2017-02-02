FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Intrawest reports qtrly loss per share of $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc :

* Intrawest reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $121.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.1 million

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share of $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc- company plans to invest between $46 million and $50 million in capital expenditures in calendar year 2017

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - outlook for fiscal 2017 assumes a usd/cad exchange rate of 1.30 and average snowfall and weather conditions

* Sees FY 2017 total segment revenue in range of $555 to $585 million

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc- for full fiscal year 2017, co sees adjusted ebitda in range of $129 to $136 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

