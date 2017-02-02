FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Eaton reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.12
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Eaton reports Q4 operating earnings per share $1.12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation Plc -

* Eaton reports fourth quarter net income and operating earnings per share of $1.12

* Q4 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.91 billion

* Eaton Corporation Plc says Q4 sales decrease consisted of 3 percent from a decline in organic sales and 1 percent from negative currency translation

* Sees Q1 2017 operating earnings per share $0.80 to $0.90

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $4.30 to $4.60

* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.12

* "Guidance is based on flat organic revenue and negative currency translation of $300 million"

* Eaton Corporation Plc says had $90 million of restructuring costs in q4, making full-year 2016 restructuring costs a total of $211 million

* Anticipate net income and operating earnings per share for Q1 of 2017 to be between $0.80 and $0.90

* Eaton Corporation Plc says "have not factored any of proposals of new U.S. Administration into our guidance for year"

* fy2017 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $19.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eaton Corporation Plc says expect NAFTA class 8 production in 2017 to be flat and global light vehicle markets to show modest growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

